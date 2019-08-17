A man in Camrose is facing multiple charges after twice escaping Mounties on Saturday afternoon, once by stealing a RCMP vehicle.

Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person and stolen property near a rural home around Saturday morning.

Two men were identified as being wanted from various jurisdictions and were arrested a few hours later.

Cody John King, 35, is facing seven charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and escaping custody.

Jason James Sarasin, 39, was also arrested and is facing one charge under the Petty Trespass Act.

"They were in the house for some time," said RCMP Corp. Ron Bumbry.

"This incident occurred over several hours. So we first responded at approximately 5:30 a.m. and then from start to finish, the suspects were taken into custody at approximately 4:15 p.m."

Mounties eventually entered the home after obtaining a search warrant and arrested the two men.

While in custody, one of the men was able to escape in an RCMP vehicle. Camrose resident Carol Lorenzen capture the moment--and foot chase by one officer--on video.

"I was thinking, 'How's he going to steer?'" she recalled. "You know, I hope he doesn't hit anybody or, you know, get hurt himself."

The police vehicle was found a few blocks away.

"With some eye-witnesses viewing what was going on, we were able to determine very quickly that the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area," Bumbry said.

RCMP Police Dog Services and Air Services helped in the arrests.

No members of the public or police were injured in the incident.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Jay Rosove