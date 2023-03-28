Man still in hospital after police-involved shooting in Red Deer

Alberta's police watchdog has released more information about an incident that started in a Walmart parking lot, and led to an officer-involved shooting.

Around 11:15 a.m. on March 12, Mounties were called to a report of a carjacking and a possible firearm in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 6375 50 Avenue in Red Deer.

The 911 call was made from a cell phone registered to a man who was the subject of a missing persons report in the Calgary area.

When police arrived, they found the unoccupied vehicle that belonged to the caller, but were not able to locate the man.

Around 2:15 p.m., police spotted the man walking westbound on 67 Street in Red Deer.

Officers got out of their vehicle and approached him, and an altercation ensued. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says the altercation was captured on the RCMP vehicle's camera.

According to ASIRT, the man refused to identify himself or follow police directions. He then ran at officers and pulled out an item resembling a gun from his pocket, which he pointed at police.

One officer fired his service weapon, and another fired a non-lethal projectile.

The man was hit by rounds from the firearm, and fell to the ground.

He was airlifted to hospital in Calgary, where he remains.

A photo of the object the man was holding when he was shot has been released.

ASIRT will examine the use of force by the officer, and says no other information will be released until the investigation is complete.

ASIRT is an independent body tasked with investigating incidents involving Alberta police that have resulted in serious injury or death, as well as police misconduct.