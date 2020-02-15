EDMONTON -- A man is wanted by Edmonton police for attempted murder after a home with two women inside was reportedly lit on fire Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home in Westwood, near 121 Avenue and 102 Street, around 5:30 a.m. Crews arrived on scene four minutes later and found smoke billowing from the building.

Officers were told a man entered the home and assaulted a 31-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman before starting the fire and running away from the scene.

The women escaped the fire but were still in hospital Saturday evening with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Edmonton Police Service has issued several Alberta-wide arrest warrants for 33-year-old Jade Boskoyous, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.

Detectives believe he knows the women. They called the Saturday events a "domestic violence related incident."

Boskoyous was described as violent and dangerous. He is 5'9", has a medium build dark hair.

Police told the public not to approach him, but to call either EPS or Crime Stoppers if they have information about his location: 780-423-4567, or 1-800-222-8477.

The blaze was declared out at 11:14 a.m. The arson unit is investigating.