Man wanted in connection with killings in Edmonton, Calgary arrested in N.Y.

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.

The Edmonton Police Service says it was notified on Monday that Joseph Chlala, 23, was arrested by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police in Akwesasne, N.Y.

He was subsequently deported from the U.S. and transferred to the Ontario Provincial Police.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Chlala on Sept. 12, 2023 for the death of Osama Ali.

Ali, 21, was found injured in an alley in the area of Allard Boulevard SW and Arthurs Crescent SW on June 12, 2023.

He died at the scene.

An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds.

Prior to the death of Ali, Chlala pleaded guilty in January 2023 to manslaughter in the death of Christian Navos in Calgary in 2020.

The Calgary Police Service says Chlala didn't show up for his sentencing hearing on March 16, 2023 and removed a tracking bracelet that was required as part of his bail conditions.

Earlier this year he was also charged by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in connection with an auto-theft ring operating out of Parkland County.

Twenty stolen cars and a stolen car-hauling trailer were identified as part of the operation and six people were charged.

Chlala was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, tampering with a vehicle identification number and criminal mischief.

He has been at large for 17 months.

EPS had partnered with the National Bolo Program, which seeks to locate Canada's most wanted criminals, in an attempt to find Chlala.