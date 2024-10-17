EDMONTON
    • Man wanted in multiple break-and-enters in Westlock: RCMP

    RCMP detachment in Westlock, Alta. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) RCMP detachment in Westlock, Alta. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)
    RCMP are warning Westlock residents about a string of break-and-enters they believed have been done by the same person.

    Mounties issued a release on Thursday with a description of the person they have identified but who has "evaded arrest."

    He is described as:

    • Twenty years old;
    • Standing 5'8" and weighing 140 pounds;
    • Blue eyed with blond hair; and

    Was last seen wearing a Blue Jays baseball cap, a red-and-black plaid coat, blue jeans and a blue backpack.

    RCMP said the man, whose name they did not release, may be seen on a bicycle and could be carrying a knife.

    Anyone who sees him is asked to call RCMP at 780-349-4491 or 911 if it is an emergency situation.

    Residents should not attempt to interrupt a crime in progress, RCMP said, and should not approach any suspicious person or vehicle.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www. p3tips.com.

    The Town of Westlock is about 72 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. 

