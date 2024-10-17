Man wanted in multiple break-and-enters in Westlock: RCMP

RCMP are warning Westlock residents about a string of break-and-enters they believed have been done by the same person.

Mounties issued a release on Thursday with a description of the person they have identified but who has "evaded arrest."

He is described as:

Twenty years old;

Standing 5'8" and weighing 140 pounds;

Blue eyed with blond hair; and

Was last seen wearing a Blue Jays baseball cap, a red-and-black plaid coat, blue jeans and a blue backpack.

RCMP said the man, whose name they did not release, may be seen on a bicycle and could be carrying a knife.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call RCMP at 780-349-4491 or 911 if it is an emergency situation.

Residents should not attempt to interrupt a crime in progress, RCMP said, and should not approach any suspicious person or vehicle.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www. p3tips.com.

The Town of Westlock is about 72 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.