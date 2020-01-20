EDMONTON -- Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who punched a liquor store employee when she asked for identification.

The assault happened on Dec. 6, 2019, at a liquor store near 170 Street and 100 Avenue.

He was last seen boarding an Edmonton Transit Service bus in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Monday, a liquor store announced it would be asking customers to scan their IDs upon entering the store as an added layer of security.

Edmonton Police Service said it was called to 9,594 liquor store thefts and robbers in 2019. That was double the 3,306 counted the year before.