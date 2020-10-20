Advertisement
Woman in critical condition after highway crash north of Edmonton
Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 2:20PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 20, 2020 5:00PM MDT
Mounties and STARS responded to a "serious accident" on a northern Alberta highway on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Arthur C. Green/ River Radio)
EDMONTON -- A woman was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Morinville, Alta., Tuesday afternoon.
Mounties responded to a collision between a car and a semi truck on Highway 28 and Township Road 572 just after 1 p.m.
The car was heading north before crashing with the truck on the southbound lanes, police said.
The woman driving the car sustained critical injuries and STARS took her to an Edmonton hospital. The man driving the semi was not injured.
The road was cleared before 5 p.m. and RCMP continue to investigate.