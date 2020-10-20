EDMONTON -- A woman was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Morinville, Alta., Tuesday afternoon.

Mounties responded to a collision between a car and a semi truck on Highway 28 and Township Road 572 just after 1 p.m.

The car was heading north before crashing with the truck on the southbound lanes, police said.

The woman driving the car sustained critical injuries and STARS took her to an Edmonton hospital. The man driving the semi was not injured.

The road was cleared before 5 p.m. and RCMP continue to investigate.