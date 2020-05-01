EDMONTON -- The mandatory evacuation order for several areas in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo is being lifted as of 8 p.m. on Friday.

Taiga Nova, MacDonald Island, Lower Townsite, Ptarmigan Court and Waterways are no longer under the mandatory evacuation order.

Draper will remain under the order.

Residents who are returning home are reminded not to drink tap water, as a boil water advisory remains in effect across the region. Up to three cases of water will be available for each household and can be picked up at the Peter Pond Mall parking lot.

Gas, electricity and water are not available at all homes. ATCO crews are working to restore service in affected areas. Residents should be prepared to operate without power or gas over the weekend.

Food is also the responsibility of people who choose to return home.

Residents who left lodging in camps can return to camps. Buses to camps will be available with the last bus leaving Peter Pond Mall parking lot at 11 p.m.