EDMONTON -- Jasper's Marmot Basin ski resort is suspending operations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

With ski season nearly over anyway, the resort indicated it would not reopen until fall.

"We want to thank each and every guest, employee and volunteer that have been part of Marmot Basin this season and look forward to welcoming you back in the fall."

It follows the closure of other Edmonton-area ski hills due to COVID-19, including Sunridge Ski Area, Rabbit Hill Snow Resort and Snow Valley.

Further south, Mount Norquay has closed for the season while Lake Louise Ski Resort and Sunshine Village in Banff remain open.

Canada Olympic Park, Nakiska, Ferni and Kimerbley ski hills has also suspended operations.