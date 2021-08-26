EDMONTON -- Minor hockey programs in Edmonton are gearing up for a new season with action slated to start in just a few weeks.

Hockey Edmonton will not require players and staff to wear masks at practices or games.

In Calgary, players, coaches, officials, and parents entering an area will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

Masks will be mandated by Hockey Calgary in the dressing room but not on the ice and coaches can be on the ice without a mask so long as they distance from players.

For Hockey Edmonton, those measures are only recommendations.

“We’ve come out with strongly worded language saying, ‘Get the vaccination, double vaccination if you haven’t already got it, if you’re eligible,’” said Steve Hogle, general manager for Hockey Edmonton.

“If we want to see this season through, let’s do all this so we can drive this pandemic away.”

The organization is planning for 2021-22 to be a full season of hockey.

“Currently, the government of Alberta has no Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) orders that place any restrictions on sport programming,” Hockey Alberta said in a statement. “Therefore, Hockey Alberta is preparing for a 2021-22 hockey season with few to no COVID-related restrictions.”

There will be no limits on the number of participants on ice, the use of dressing rooms, or access for spectators unless a facility or municipality has rules saying otherwise.

“Hockey Alberta is excited to be planning for the 2021-22 season. But we also want to remind everyone of the ongoing need to be safe and vigilant. Throughout the past 18 months, everyone involved with our sport has focused on the health and safety of our participants. The health and safety of our participants remains paramount.”

Hogle said should cases continue to climb, COVID-19 measures could be added or reintroduced.