Matt Boldy's two-goal performance lifts Wild over Oilers 4-2
The Minnesota Wild weathered the Edmonton Oilers' third period onslaught on Friday.
Matt Boldy scored a pair of goals as Minnesota came away with a 4-2 victory over the Oilers, despite getting outshot 24-7 in the final frame.
"We needed to get the job done and play well and I thought we played well tonight," said Boldy. "There was a little bit of a lull in the second period, but you expect that against a team like this and the guys that they have.
"It was a whole team effort, it was nice."
Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello also scored for the Wild (27-24-6), who have gone 6-1-1 in their last eight games.
“I liked the start of the game, I thought we played the way we wanted to play,” said Minnesota head coach John Hynes. “I thought in the second half of the second period we got away from it a little bit.
"I thought they were better in the third period than we were, but we found a way to put the puck in the net at key times and we got some key saves."
Filip Gustavsson made 41 saves for the win.
Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman responded for the Oilers (33-18-2), who have lost two in a row, but are nonetheless 28-7-1 in their last 36 games.
Edmonton outshot the Wild 43-20 in the game.
“Our group has just had little lulls, whether it is in the start or in the second and those can’t happen, obviously,” said McDavid, who was credited with hitting three posts in the game, the most of any player in a single game this season. “If you want to be a good team, you have to play all three periods. We haven’t done that in a bit here.”
It appeared as if the Wild had taken a 1-0 lead early in the game on a snipe by Joel Eriksson Ek, but the goal was quickly deemed to have been as the result of being offside and was negated by a video review.
Minnesota started the scoring for real with just 23 seconds to play in the first when Boldy cut into the middle and unleashed a wrist shot that ticked off of the glove of Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard and in for his 21st of the season. Eriksson Ek picked up an assist to extend his points streak to seven games.
Edmonton evened up the contest with a power-play marker midway through the second period as McDavid sent a backhand pass to Draisaitl and he beat Gustavsson short side with his patented one-timer from the right wing for his 28th of the season.
McDavid extended his home-game point streak to 21 games, tying his personal best such streak set last year.
The Oilers came close to getting another one six minutes later when Mattias Ekholm flipped a puck from behind the goal-line that snuck behind Gustavsson and sat in the crease, but Declan Chisholm put it into his goalie's pads after almost poking it in himself.
The Wild retook the lead 9:31 into the third period as Brodin stepped in from the point and blasted a shot past Pickard for his fifth of the season. Kirill Kaprizov extended his points streak to seven games with an assist.
Minnesota went up by a pair 12:17 into the third as Edmonton coughed up the puck and Boldy showed off his deft hands to score his second of the game.
Edmonton got one back with another power play goals coming with five minutes to play as a rebound pinballed around in front before coming to Hyman at the side of the net for his team-leading 35th goal of the campaign.
The Wild put the game away on an empty-net goal by Zuccarello.
“I thought we did a lot of good things, but one thing we didn’t do well was finish,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. “There were a lot of pucks that either hit goalposts or trickled wide or were lying around the crease. Sometimes those go in and some nights they don’t. Tonight we were unfortunate in that area.”
NOTES
It was the third and final meeting of the season between the two clubs. Each team had previously won on home ice … Draisaitl collected his 284th career power-play point, moving him past Mark Messier for sole possession of third place in franchise history … In addition to long-term injuries to Marcus Foligno, Pat Maroon and Jared Spurgeon, the Wild were also missing Zach Bogosian (upper body) … Jon Merrill subbed in to take Bogosian’s place on the blue line … The Oilers were healthy, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returning after missing the previous game with an illness … It was the start of a hectic stretch of 29 games in 55 days for the Oilers, including seven back-to-backs.
UP NEXT
Wild: Complete a three-game road trip against the Kraken in Seattle on Saturday.
Oilers: Play the third game of a five-game homestand on Saturday against the rival Calgary Flames.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as world leaders mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion in 2022.
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, aide says
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, an aide to Navalny said Saturday.
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
Vigil held for non-binary Oklahoma teenager who died following a school bathroom fight
More than two dozen people gathered at an Oklahoma church for a vigil for Nex Benedict, a non-binary teenager who died one day after a fight in a high school bathroom.
Brazil's president accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, doubling down after earlier uproar
Brazil's president alleged Saturday that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians, doubling down on harsh rhetoric after stirring controversy a week ago by comparing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza to the Nazi Holocaust.
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
Belleville, Ont. mayor 'disappointed' by province's response so far to local drug crisis
The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says he is disappointed that the province has not yet committed to providing funding for an urgently needed health and social-services hub and a detox centre in the community.
Man guilty in Black transgender woman's killing in 1st U.S. federal hate crime trial over gender identity
A South Carolina man was found guilty Friday of killing a Black transgender woman after the exposure of their secret sexual relationship in the nation’s first federal trial over a hate crime based on gender identity.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
1 man in hospital after Friday night drive-by shooting in southwest Calgary
A drive-by shooting took place in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood Friday night, sending one man to hospital.
-
Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families
For Ukrainians in country and as far away as Canada, Saturday’s grim second anniversary of the Russian invasion means reflection on lives lost, families shattered, hard choices made and even harder choices to come.
-
Country star Corb Lund criticizes Alberta minister over coal application support
An Alberta country music star is criticizing the province's energy minister for advising its energy regulator to accept initial applications for a coal mine project in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in southern Alberta.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers announce another one-day rotating strike
Escalating tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government over a new contract have resulted in another round of one-day job action.
-
Sask.-born woman delivers art to the moon
After more than half a century, the United States has returned to the moon in their unmanned Odysseus mission.
-
U of S students on the way to Regina in biennial TeleMiracle bed push
Moving a bed is tough work but agriculture students from the University of Saskatchewan are moving one from Saskatoon all the way to Regina.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers announce another one-day rotating strike
Escalating tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and the provincial government over a new contract have resulted in another round of one-day job action.
-
Sask. drug alert system used once in first month: Ministry of Health
Amid an increasingly complex addictions fight, a new tool launched by the province last month has only been used once so far.
-
'We have hope': Sask. marks 2 years since invasion of Ukraine with candle lighting and flag raising
On Friday at the legislative building, people gathered in recognition of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine. The event featured a ceremonial candle lighting and speakers.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall and flash freeze warnings cause cancellations, closures in N.S.
With much of Nova Scotia under rainfall and flash freeze warnings from Environment Canada Saturday, many businesses and services have been closed in preparation.
-
One person dead after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Nova Scotia
A worker has died after a workplace incident on board of a Clearwater vessel in Mulgrave on Thursday.
-
Maritime musician Matt Minglewood brings fans on a journey 'Thru the Years'
Maritime musician Matt Minglewood is taking fans on a walk down memory lane with his new tour.
Toronto
-
Peel police release suspect description in Brampton park robbery, stabbing
A robbery at a Brampton park Friday afternoon that ended in a stabbing is being investigated as an attempted murder, Peel police say as they release a description of the suspect involved.
-
'Elevated risk of re-offending': Peel police issue alert about suspect released from custody
A suspect who police say is at an “elevated risk of re-offending” has been released from custody and is now living in Mississauga.
-
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
Montreal
-
Wait times for an ambulance in Quebec 'unacceptable,' says health minister
Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube said an action plan is coming as ambulances continue to be unable to respond to the vast majority of urgent 911 calls.
-
Torture, arson, shootings: Quebec police announce major operation against organized crime
A man with links to organized crime who was reported missing from Quebec's Saguenay region was found alive but mutilated in Montreal in what appears to be part of a rise in violence in the provincial capital between drug traffickers and the Hells Angels.
-
In Quebec's strawberry fields, a tiny insect may forecast big climate impacts: study
A bug encroaching on Quebec’s strawberry fields could help forecast climate change's impact on agriculture, a new study suggests, the latest to consider what the authors called the 'colossal task' of sustainable farming on a warming planet.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway reopens Saturday after deep freeze
A stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopened Saturday after a deep freeze overnight.
-
Bungalow in rural east Ottawa significantly damaged by fire
A family home in rural east Ottawa was significantly damaged by a fire late Friday night.
-
Ottawa daycare operators say $10/day program not working, warning of closures
Cheaper daycare was one of the Liberal government’s biggest promises, but now the program is struggling, with daycare operators warning of closures if things don’t change.
Kitchener
-
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
-
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
Northern Ontario
-
One injured after car crashes into home in Greater Sudbury
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson.
-
In Kyiv, Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact, marking two years since invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as world leaders mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion in 2022.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for suspect in transit stabbing investigation
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling
A Winnipeg man is facing human smuggling charges following a traffic stop in the southwest part of the city.
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after house fire in Surrey Saturday morning
One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning.
-
Questions remain over what Liberal-NDP pharmacare deal will mean for British Columbians
The federal Liberals and NDP have agreed to a national pharmacare deal – highlighted by free diabetes medication and birth control. As for what this means for people in B.C., it’s unclear, with similar coverage already available.
-
Nisga'a Treaty disputes settled between B.C. and First Nation governments
The Nisga'a First Nation in northwestern British Columbia says it has reached a historic out-of-court settlement with the provincial government to resolve disputes that had come up in their 24-year-old treaty.
Vancouver Island
-
Questions remain over what Liberal-NDP pharmacare deal will mean for British Columbians
The federal Liberals and NDP have agreed to a national pharmacare deal – highlighted by free diabetes medication and birth control. As for what this means for people in B.C., it’s unclear, with similar coverage already available.
-
Mounties investigating early morning shooting in Ladysmith, B.C.
Mounties are searching for witnesses and surveillance video after an early morning shooting on Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver Island senior's health suffers after losing life savings in scam
A 76-year-old woman in the Comox Valley is sharing her heartbreaking story after being duped out of more than $100,000 in hopes she can prevent what’s happened to her from happening to anyone else.