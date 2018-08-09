Mayor Don Iveson is frustrated and left “scratching his head” after learning the city administration has handed Heritage Festival organizers an eviction notice to empty out their storage barn.

“I’m not getting the sense that the City of Edmonton is being all that helpful. And that pisses me off. As mayor, I’m pissed off. I’m not happy,” Iveson said.

The non-profit built the barn in 1986 and has been using it ever since to store tents, electrical equipment, freezers and all the necessities for setting up the popular festival.

“Volunteers and a small number of staff put it on every year. We should be making their lives easier, not making their lives harder.

“There have been a number of head-scratching decisions by administration, which I think needs a kick in the rear end and a reminder that we’re here to serve Edmontonians,” he said.

‘We just don’t want to fight’

The executive director of the festival said the eviction did not come as a surprise.

The non-profit and the city had been discussing the move for nearly three years after the city said it was concerned about safety.

“We just don’t want to fight with the city – they’re not being horrible. They’ve made their decision and we need to find a new place to go,” Jim Gibbons said.

He said the group is looking for others to step up and offer a space.

“The big thing is for us is, it has to be dry. You can’t have all these tents in a wet environment – they rot. You can’t have all our electrical equipment – they rot.”

He added it would be ideal to find a location that is close to Hawrelak Park, adding other organizations utilize their equipment for other events at the park, so proximity matters.

The city has called a media conference at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

With files from Jeremy Thompson