EDMONTON -- Oilers captain Connor McDavid was not the only local star to be recognized by the NHL in January.

The NHL will also honour frontline workers with a Star of the Month for each division in the 2021 season to celebrate the efforts of the off-ice stars who make it possible for teams to play their games amid the pandemic.

Oilers Director of Hockey Communications Jamie Cartmell told CTV News Edmonton the Edmonton Oilers Foundation reached out to Alberta Health Services for names of frontline workers that could align with potential players.

For the month of January, McDavid and registered nurse Renee Herman were selected for the NHL’s North Division stars.

Herman has been an RN for just over a decade and works at the Royal Alexander Hospital ICU, the Oilers said in a release.

“Since the pandemic Herman has shown excellent leadership, remained positive, and maintained a focus on providing patient and family-centered care.”

In a video to Herman, McDavid said: “Obviously with everything going on I can’t imagine what you’ve been going through. You’re a true hero.

“Thank you to all the health-care workers across Canada and across the world for everything that you guys are doing. I truly don’t know where we would be without you guys. Thank you very much."

Stick taps from Captain Connor for Renee & all our frontline workers who continue to be the true MVPs. ���� pic.twitter.com/9zk2lUakEL — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 2, 2021

To see the other stars being honoured, head to the NHL’s website.