McDavid, Draisaitl's four-point performances lead Oilers past Canadiens 5-3

Montreal Canadiens' goalie Jake Allen (34) and David Savard (58) are dejected as Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18), Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, December 3, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Montreal Canadiens' goalie Jake Allen (34) and David Savard (58) are dejected as Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18), Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, December 3, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island