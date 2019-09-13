

Matthew Black, CTV News Edmonton





Connor McDavid was among the skaters when the Edmonton Oilers hit the ice on Friday morning for the first day of training camp.

McDavid is recovering from a knee injury he sustained late last year but skated on a line Friday with Leon Draisaitl and Zack Kassian.

McDavid is not expected to see much action in pre-season games with head coach Dave Tippett saying the team will be cautious with its star player.

"We're going to be very conservative with him," Tippett told reporters on Thursday.

McDavid tallied 41 goals and 116 points in 78 games last season.

The Oilers start their pre-season against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at Rogers Place. They open the regular season at home on Oct 2.