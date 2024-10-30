EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • McDavid out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury: Oilers

    Columbus Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov, right, knocks Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Columbus Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov, right, knocks Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be out injured for two to three weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.

    McDavid injured his ankle against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

    More to come…

