McDavid scores twice as Edmonton Oilers beat Anaheim Ducks 6-1

Connor McDavid scored two goals and added an assist to take the lead in the NHL scoring race as the Edmonton Oilers dumped the Anaheim Ducks 6-1 on Saturday.

Mattias Ekholm had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (45-23-4), who have won three games in a row. Adam Henrique, Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman had the other Edmonton goals.

Alex Killorn replied for the Ducks (24-46-4), who have lost four straight and gone 1-9-1 in their last 11 outings. Edmonton is 16-2-2 in its last 20 games on home ice.

Edmonton got off to a solid start, taking just 3:47 to get the game’s first goal.

Leon Draisaitl dropped a pass back to Henrique, who scored on his own rebound for his 22nd goal of the season and fourth as an Oiler. Draisaitl extended his point streak to seven games on the play.

McDavid also stretched his point streak to seven games with 5:45 left in the opening period. He snagged a loose puck and used his speed to get around Ducks forward Bo Groulx before freezing goalie John Gibson with a quick move for his 28th goal.

The Oilers went up 3-0 a couple of minutes later as Ekholm sent a blast from the point through traffic for his eighth of the campaign.

Anaheim had a glorious opportunity to get on the board in the final minute of the first period as Frank Vatrano had Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard beat, but rang his shot off the post.

Edmonton added to its lead on the power play midway through the second period as Draisaitl gave it back to McDavid in the slot and he scored his second of the game.

The Oilers continued their assault with four minutes to play in the stanza as Ekholm sent Foegele in on a breakaway and he notched his 17th goal of the season.

McDavid picked up his third point of the game seven minutes into the third period. He spotted Hyman for a one-timer and his 52nd goal of the season.

Entering Saturday night's games, McDavid was one point ahead of Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov and two ahead of Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon.

The Ducks ended Pickard’s shutout bid with 4:18 to play in the third period as Killorn notched his 15th goal.

Up next, the Oilers start a two-game trip against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. The Ducks play the fourth of a five-game road trip in Vancouver against the Canucks on Sunday.