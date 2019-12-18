EDMONTON -- Over 700 Edmonton seniors received a turkey dinner and a special gift thanks to the annual Meals on Wheels Christmas with Friends event.

Local celebrities, dignitaries and government officials were busy preparing and packaging the meals at their Oliver area kitchen. Then volunteer drivers hit the road, delivering more than just a meal.

"When we bring them a meal it’s the only healthy meal and kind interaction they get in a day." said Meals on Wheels Community Engagement and Fund Development Manager Karen Maurer.

"This is the one day we want to bring them a little extra special with their turkey dinner and present to say 'Hey we appreciate you. We hope you’re doing great and Merry Christmas.'"

City councillor Andrew Knack was busy scooping sweet potatoes elbow to elbow with fellow alderman Tim Cartmell and Minister of Municipal Affairs Kaycee Madu.

Thankful a food fight didn’t ensue, he’s thrilled to help his senior constituents during the holidays.

"This provides a bit of a lifeline for them and a good nutritious meal. It also helps reduce social isolation because even in that delivery you get that opportunity for people to connect."

This is the 50th anniversary of Meals on Wheels in Edmonton.