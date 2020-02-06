EDMONTON -- An individual with a confirmed case of measles was in public settings in Edmonton and St. Albert while infectious in the past week, according to Alberta Health Services.

AHS says people who were at the following locations during these dates and times may have been exposed to measles:

Jan. 31

Real Canadian Superstore at 101 St. Albert Trail

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Chapters at 445 St. Albert Trail

3:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 2

Italian Bakery's Mercato on 120 Bellerose Drive in St. Albert

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feb. 3

University of Alberta Hospital/Stollery Children's Hospital

5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

While at the hospital, the patient went to the gift shop, information desk and surrounding area, main cafeteria, north elevators across from the information desk and the public washrooms nearby, the east hospital entrance at 112 Street, the main hallway by the 112 Street entrance, and the main floor area around the McMullen Gallery.

AHS advises people exposed on Feb. 2 and 3 in these locations and timeframes and with no history of receiving measles vaccination, or who are pregnant, immune compromised or under the age of one to call Health Link at 811 for assessment.

Those exposed to measles before Feb. 1 are no longer eligible for vaccine but are advised to call Health Link for help.

AHS also said individuals who were at these locations during the exposure time periods and were born after 1970, and haven’t had measles or received two doses of vaccine may be at risk of developing the disease.

They are advised to watch for symptoms, which include fever, cough, runny nose red eyes and a red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.

"Measles is an extremely contagious disease and is spread easily through the air," AHS said. "There is no treatment for measles; however, it can be prevented through immunization."

The province offers the measles vaccine for free.

For more information about the disease, visit the AHS website.