Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Mechanical issue behind power loss at Kinsmen Sports Centre
Courtesy: Cannon Design
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 11:32AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 2:02PM MDT
A popular recreation centre in Edmonton’s river valley was temporarily closed Monday due to a power outage.
The facility was closed Monday morning, and early in the afternoon, a city spokesperson said a mechanical issue was causing problems with a breaker, which resulted in a loss of power.
Crews are working to fix the problem.
Kinsmen Sport Centre is currently closed due to a power issue. We're working to get the facility back up and running safely, as soon as possible. Updates to come. #yegfit— City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) October 15, 2018
More to come…