A popular recreation centre in Edmonton’s river valley was temporarily closed Monday due to a power outage.

The facility was closed Monday morning, and early in the afternoon, a city spokesperson said a mechanical issue was causing problems with a breaker, which resulted in a loss of power.

Crews are working to fix the problem.

Kinsmen Sport Centre is currently closed due to a power issue. We're working to get the facility back up and running safely, as soon as possible. Updates to come. #yegfit — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) October 15, 2018

