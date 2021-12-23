Meet the future Oilers ready to hit World Juniors ice in Edmonton

Two members of the Edmonton Oilers most recent draft class are gearing up to represent their countries on a rink they hope to call home one day at the upcoming World Juniors.

Canadian forward Xavier Bourgault (22nd overall) and German defenceman Luca Munzenberger (90th overall) were the team’s first two picks in the 2021 entry draft.

The team’s fourth pick in that draft, Russian forward Matvei Petrov, was expected to be a part of his country’s World Juniors team as well after racking up 48 points in 28 games for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League.

But, in a move that surprised many, the team elected to bring only its home-based players to Alberta, leaving out North American-based players.

With both Canada and Germany in Group A, Bourgault and Munzenber will face each other on Dec. 29 in Edmonton.

Here’s a closer look at the two Oilers prospects ahead of the World Juniors.

XAVIER BOURGAULT

Bourgault brings speed and skill to the table as one of Team Canada’s top offensive talents.

“It’s a big honour for me to represent my country,” he said.

Bourgault, 19, typically plays at left wing or centre and is in his fourth season with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The L’Islet, Que., native averaged better than a point-per-game and scored at least 20 goals each of the last three seasons, including 42 points (22 goals) in just 24 games so far this year.

Bourgault appeared in pre-season action for the Oilers in the fall and credits his time at training camp for his early improvement this year.

“It helped me a lot, just to be around those guys and watch them during practice,” he said. “The camp gave me a lot of confidence.”

He’s one of the small players on Team Canada at six-feet tall and 172 pounds, but coaches say his scoring ability and skating works with his compact frame.

“Xavier’s been really good,” said Team Canada assistant coach Dennis Williams. “We’re extremely excited about what he brings to our group.”

As an Oilers prospect, Bourgoult expects to be in the spotlight in the games to come.

“There’s going to be more attention on me. It will be fun,” he said. “It will be a nice experience for me to play in Edmonton.”

LUCA MUNZENBERGER

Germany's Luca Munzenberger (27) chases Switzerland's Noah Meier (24) during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson It won't be Luca Munzenberg's first time at Rogers Place this week.

Munzenberger, 19, was part of the German team that was hit hard by COVID-19 at last year’s World Juniors.

The squad was down to 14 skaters for its first 13 games but Muzenberger was among those to appear in all five games and help the Germans to their first quarterfinal appearance in World Juniors history.

“The arena is very, very nice. I loved to play there, it (was) such a great experience,” he told reporters after being drafted by the Oilers last July.

Munzenberger was considered an off-the-board pick by the Oilers after being omitted from most pre-draft scouting lists.

But the team is counting on the six-foot-two defenceman to bring a physical presence and a simple, defence-first approach.

Munzenberger is in his first year playing with the University of Vermont where he’s recorded two assists and 29 penalty minutes in 14 games this season.

“He’s a big body guy that plays a heavy game," Oilers director of amateur scouting Tyler Wright told reporters after the draft.

"Now we got to develop him."