Military helicopters spotted training over Edmonton
Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021 4:23PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The U.S. military was spotted flying over Edmonton on Tuesday.
The U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk crews are training in the city as part of exercise Maple Resolve in Wainwright, Alta.
Roughly 45 members from the Wisconsin National Guard had to quarantine for 14 days and test negative for COVID-19 before arriving in Canada.
The crews are in Edmonton to “familiarize them with medical facilities in the area," said Capt. Derek Reid, a public affairs officer for the Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre.
It's a fairly routine activity, Reid said.
