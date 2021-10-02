Military nurses expected in Alberta Monday but experts say more still must be done against fourth wave of COVID-19
Up to eight Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) nursing officers will be ready on Monday to help Alberta’s beleaguered health-care system, but some medical experts believe the provincial government must take more action.
Bill Blair, the federal minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the CAF members will be in place by Monday, Oct. 4, and be ready to provide care for COVID-19 patients.
In addition, Blair said planning to send 20 medical professionals from the Canadian Red Cross to augment ICU staff is still underway. No timeline was given as to when the federal minister expected the medical staff to be in place.
“We are always ready to help Canadians across the country during difficult times, and this pandemic has been no different,” Blair said in the statement.
“The Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Red Cross, and health professionals have stepped up time and again over the past 19 months to answer the call to protect people, and I want to thank all those on the front lines who continue to keep Canadians safe."
HEALTH-CARE DEMAND CONTINUES
As of Friday, the province had 263 patients in ICUs with COVID-19 – the fourth-highest amount of patients to date. More than 1,060 patients were in hospitals. Another 53 patients were receiving care in ICUs for non-COVID-19 related needs.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the province had 374 total ICU beds – including 201 additional surge spaces, a 116 per cent increase over the normal baseline of 173 beds.
According to AHS, the provincial ICU capacity as of Friday was 84 per cent. Without surge capacity, that number would be 183 per cent.
- COVID-19 in Alberta: 1,630 new cases Friday, ICU numbers remain steady
- Alberta Opposition urges premier to make sure all caucus members vaccinated
- Ten per cent of Alberta schools have COVID-19 outbreaks: student advocacy group
The Edmonton zone has the most patients in hospital, with 316, and the most in ICU, 115. The Calgary zone and Central zone have 284 and 186 patients, respectively.
No other zone has more than 100 patients in ICU, while Calgary has 91.
On Friday, AHS revealed that the Elk Point Emergency Department would be without physician coverage from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in October due to a shortage of on-site physicians.
“This is a temporary measure,” AHS said. “We will keep the community updated as physician recruitment efforts continue and more information becomes available.
Nursing staff will remain at the site to provide triage and referrals for patients to surrounding communities. AHS said residents of Elk Point and the region the emergency department serves will be re-routed to St. Paul – 35 kilometres away – if they require care.
“We are thankful for the support of surrounding health-care centres and medical staff and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time,” AHS said.
Elk Point is located on Highway 41 and is about 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
As of Friday, AHS said there were 22 other active temporary bed or space reductions at facilities across the province, most having to do with staffing pressures, including Red Deer, Ponoka, Edson, Grande Prairie, and High Level.
- 'I don't want to die': Saskatchewan woman scared after surgery in Alberta cancelled
- 'It's really scary': Alberta physicians face more aggressive, misinformed patients
HEALTH-CARE STAFF WORRY OUTSIDE HELP IS NOT ENOUGH
Despite numerous calls for temporary closures or firebreaks, Premier Jason Kenney said the province is not planning on implementing any.
“What we are seeing as a general trend is an apparent plateauing of cases,” Kenney said at a media availability on Thursday.
Dr. Joe Vipond, an emergency room physician in Calgary, disagreed with the premier’s statement.
“It’s not like we’re plateauing at 20 cases a day,” he told CTV News. “We’re plateauing at 1,700 cases a day.”
- 'We are desperate': ICU doctor says 'fire break' restrictions are needed to ease hospital overload
- Alberta children have the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases of any age group
- 'Reduce community transmission': Alberta's former top doctor calls for more action on COVID-19
Public health expert Lorian Hardcastle believes Kenney is continuing to downplay the situation Albertans are facing.
“You really get a sense (from him) that this is an issue we can contain, we can increase capacity,” Hardcastle said. “It doesn’t send the urgent message that I think is needed.”
Dr. James Talbot, former chief medical officer of health for Alberta, told CTV News that the way the province is handling the COVID-19 pandemic is “callous.”
“We’d like to know how much longer we can expect to see 15 to 20 people die (daily) in Alberta,” he said. “We’d like to know how much longer we can expect to see that stress on hospitals.
“We’re grateful for the outside help, but it’s not going to buy us time.”
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Touria Izri
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Jaskirat Sidhu, the 'Humboldt Driver,' speaks out
W5 launches its 56th season with an exclusive interview with Jaskirat Sidhu and his wife Tanvir Mann as they reveal their deep grief over the Humboldt tragedy and their hopes that they will be allowed to stay in Canada.
Military nurses expected in Alberta Monday but experts say more still must be done against fourth wave of COVID-19
Up to eight Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) nursing officers will be ready on Monday to help Alberta’s beleaguered health-care system, but some medical experts believe the provincial government must take more action.
'Complete letdown': Cindy Blackstock on Trudeau's Tofino trip
Cindy Blackstock, the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to Tofino, B.C. on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'complete letdown.'
Canadian ISIS figure charged with supporting terrorist group
A leading ISIS media figure and Canadian citizen has been charged in U.S. federal court in Virginia with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death, federal officials said Saturday.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Truck driver training standards expose fatal flaws
Less than a year after the Humboldt tragedy, pressure on the government resulted in a national set of standards for entry level training for truck drivers. But a W5 investigation reveals it's made little difference when it comes to improving safety standards.
Canadian man charged with murdering 3 family members in Trinidad and Tobago
A Canadian man has been charged with murdering three of his family members in Trinidad and Tobago, according to police.
Women's march targets U.S. Supreme Court, with abortion on line
The first Women's March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests demanding continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.
Ontario reports 704 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just over 700 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Diabetes patients more likely to die with COVID-19 if they're male: studies
Men with diabetes are more likely to die with COVID-19 than women with diabetes, according to an updated analysis of multiple studies on the topic.
Calgary
-
Partial ring road opening in Calgary once again disrupted by Indigenous protester
The final section of the southwest ring road will be opening Saturday after more than five years of planning and construction.
-
Indigenous Albertans walk for justice in honour of their missing and murdered relatives
Members of Indigenous communities across Alberta are walking together this weekend to raise awareness and continue the fight for the justice of their missing and murdered relatives.
-
Military nurses expected in Alberta Monday but experts say more still must be done against fourth wave of COVID-19
Up to eight Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) nursing officers will be ready on Monday to help Alberta’s beleaguered health-care system, but some medical experts believe the provincial government must take more action.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 480 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths
Saskatchewan recorded 480 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with eight deaths and 418 recoveries.
-
Saskatoon reflects on the countries first National Truth and Reconciliation Day
On the countries first National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Thursday, the Saskatoon Indian & Metis Friendship Centre is reflecting on the important day.
-
Saskatchewan NDP head Meili survives leadership review vote
Ryan Meili will remain the leader of Saskatchewan's official Opposition after facing a review Saturday.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 480 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths
Saskatchewan recorded 480 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with eight deaths and 418 recoveries.
-
Saskatchewan NDP head Meili survives leadership review vote
Ryan Meili will remain the leader of Saskatchewan's official Opposition after facing a review Saturday.
-
Sask. businesses adapt to proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test mandate
As of Friday, a variety of businesses in Saskatchewan now require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, forcing owners and staff to make some adjustments.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports four new deaths related to COVID-19, 140 new cases on Saturday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 140 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 49 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 764.
-
Nova Scotians getting ready to show immunization records starting Monday
On Monday, Nova Scotia will dive into new waters as proof of vaccine becomes mandatory to eat at a restaurant, go to the movies or the gym.
-
Lawsuit certified: N.B. psychiatric hospital patients get go-ahead to sue province, health authority
A proposed class action lawsuit against the province of New Brunswick and the Vitalite Health Network over alleged ‘abuse, mistreatment and neglect’ at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton has gotten the green light to proceed to the courts.
Vancouver
-
Party platforms were heaviest influence on how Canadians voted in federal election: poll
A new poll suggests that Canadians rely heavily on a political party’s platform when deciding who to vote for, and that young voters are more likely to be influenced by online exchanges than others.
-
B.C. minister and Blueberry River First Nation say progress being made after court ruling on treaty rights
A joint statement from B.C.'s Indigenous Relations Minister and the Blueberry River First Nations Chief says they're negotiating an interim approach to industrial activity that's already been approved in the area of northeastern B.C.
-
B.C. struggling, Ontario succeeding: Are schools the key to lower COVID rates?
British Columbia continues to see daily cases and hospitalizations climb through the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, in stark contrast to Ontario, and while experts don’t have all the answers, containment measures in schools may be the biggest factor.
Northern Ontario
-
Goulais tourist outfitter thriving despite pandemic
Despite repeated shutdowns due to the pandemic, and a slow start to the tourist season, the owners of a tourist outfitter near Sault Ste. Marie say business is booming - and that the pandemic may have actually helped their business.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Sudbury police investigating sudden death in Memorial Park
Sudbury police have confirmed they were called to Memorial Park in downtown Sudbury around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to a sudden death.
-
'A celebration of Powassan farming': Great Pumpkin Tour draws large crowds to area farms
With Thanksgiving and Halloween right around the corner, farms, and general stores in the Powassan area were hosting their customers for tours and a chance to purchase locally grown fresh vegetables.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers join pro-choice rally in solidarity with American protests
Pro-choice Winnipeggers gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Saturday afternoon in solidarity with demonstrations across the U.S.
-
Close encounter with mother bear, proof of vaccination and controversial COVID-19 comments: The top five most-read stories of September 2021
Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for September 2021.
-
Crash closes Portage Avenue into Saturday morning
A late-night incident prompted police to tape off eastbound Portage Avenue into Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich rec centre introduces special swimming hours for women, LGBTQ+
Saanich Parks is introducing unique late-night swimming hours at Gordon Head Recreation Centre this fall, as a way to make users feel safe at the facility.
-
Blind B.C. dog overcomes adversity through doggy dock diving
Ever since he was a puppy, Gryffin has seemed shy.
-
Vancouver Island adds 56 new COVID-19 cases in final update of the week
The cases were among 714 new cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
Toronto
-
Ontario student's push for accessible menstrual products grows into organization now helping thousands
When Isabela Rittinger started advocating for equal access to menstruation products last year, she had no idea what she had started would soon snowball into an organization of over 100 volunteers.
-
Police searching for vehicle after reported kidnapping in Brampton
Peel police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a vehicle after a reported abduction in Brampton.
-
Incident at Canada’s Wonderland investigated, two patients taken to local hospital
Reports of gunshots at Canada’s Wonderland Friday night have been investigated by York Regional Police (YRP) who determined that nothing concerning occurred despite York Paramedics transporting two people to hospital.
Montreal
-
Police and firefighters respond to plane crash near Montreal's Ile Ste-Helene on Saturday night
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are on the scene on Isle Ste-Helene to investigate a possible crashed plane.
-
Quebec adds 640 COVID-19 cases, five deaths
Quebec is reporting 640 more people have contracted COVID-19 and five have died since Friday's update.
-
Don't be alarmed: Montreal to test emergency sirens this weekend
The city will blare the alarms for three minutes on Saturday, Oct. 2.
London
-
MLSE Foundation invests $250K to create legacy project in London, Ont.
In the wake of the terrorist attack in London, Ont. in June, Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) is hoping to create lasting change in the Forest City.
-
46-year drought is over as London Majors capture IBL Championship
It's a moment 11 years in the making for Cleveland Brownlee.
-
19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
One man injured following shooting in Guelph
Police are investigating after one man was shot in Guelph early Saturday morning.
-
Multi-vehicle crash near Stratford sends several people to hospital, one in life threatening condition
A serious crash involving three vehicles near Stratford has sent multiple people to hospital, one with life threatening injuries.
-
Man airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash outside Guelph
A man has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday morning in Rockwood.