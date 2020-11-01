EDMONTON -- Two more residents who contracted COVID-19 in an outbreak at a Mill Woods care home have died from the disease.

Since Shepherd’s Care Foundation’s last update on Monday, one more resident and one more staff member tested positive at the Millwoods Long Term Care Centre.

In total, there have been 62 resident cases – all but one of which have been on the facility’s third floor – and 44 staff cases.

Eleven patients have died. Six remain unwell.

Of the 44 staff, 24 have recovered.

The majority of positive staff – 29 – are employed directly by Shepherd’s Care. Ten other workers are placement students or support staff through service providers, and five are Alberta Health Services employees.

CASE BELIEVED TO BE RELATED TO OUTPATIENT APPOINTMENT

Shepherd’s Care also tested residents and is in the process of testing staff at its Eden House in south Edmonton.

A resident there tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials believe the disease was acquired during an outpatient medical procedure, and say they are not anticipating any transmission.

The resident has been isolated since returning. Resident testing was completed Oct. 28.