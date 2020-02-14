EDMONTON -- Demolition at the Misericordia Community Hospital will begin Monday as part of a revamp to the 50-year-old facility.

A new emergency room will accommodate 60,000 patient visits per year, the province said. The current emergency department was designed to accommodate 25,000 patients, but handles double that.

The ER expansion will include six ambulance bays, emergency waiting, treatment areas and diagnostic services, the government said.

"This is an exciting next step towards a bigger, better and more modern hospital emergency department for west Edmonton," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said. "I know it's been a long wait for residents and staff, but our government is committed to this vital project at the Misericordia Hospital that will provide a better environment to serve more patients and families."

Demolition is expected to take four months, Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda said. Construction will create approximately 445 jobs, the province added.

In Budget 2017, the province announced a $85-million renovation for the hospital.

The revamp is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.