EDMONTON -- Downtown Dining Week is being extended until Sunday, Nov. 15, with more than 30 restaurants offering dine-in, take-out, and curbside-pick up options.

“These past 12-days have truly made a difference to the 41 restaurants who have been struggling to survive COVID-19,” a statement from the Downtown Business Association read.

The event – a show of support for local business and Edmonton’s culinary scene – started Oct. 28.

The extension will see participating eateries continue to offer $20 lunch and brunch and $35 or $50 dinners for one more week.

“We have heard from restaurants and patrons that Downtown Dining Week has had a really positive impact in our community,” says Nick Lilley, DBA interim executive director.

“We hope the public will continue to safely dine out or take out to help out these restaurants this week and beyond.”

A list of participating restaurants and menus is available online.