Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in South Terwillegar Park found
Published Friday, September 3, 2021 2:28PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, September 5, 2021 12:33PM MDT
A photo of missing 15-year-old Khalysta Appleby who was believed to have last been seen Thursday evening (Supplied/EPS)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service says a missing 15-year-old girl was located safely.
Khalysta Appleby was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday at South Terwillegar Park in Edmonton, police say. On Sunday, police reported she had been found.