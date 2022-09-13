Missing man found dead, circumstances not criminal: police

A missing Edmonton man was found dead on Monday, a month and one day after he had last been seen.

Hongsang Rho, who was also known as Howard, was found by police. They say his death is not criminal.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Rho’s family who have requested privacy during this difficult time," a statement from Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday read.

Rho, 64, was last seen on Aug. 11 in his community in south Edmonton. Investigators asked residents to check their home security and dash cam footage for signs of Rho the morning he disappeared.