Missing money? Alberta seeking owners of combined $150M in unclaimed money, property

If you ever lost money or property, you may be in luck.

Alberta is looking for the owners of a combined $154 million in money and property that may have been lost, forgotten or abandoned, the province wrote in a release Thursday.

Its registry has millions in cash, cheques and money orders, and it returned $1.4 million to 650 people in 2023.

“Who doesn’t like free money? Alberta’s unclaimed property registry is free and easy to check, and a quick search of the registry could help reunite someone with money that they may not even know they were entitled to," Finance Minister Nate Horner said.

There are almost 350,000 unclaimed items, including one valued at more than $850,000, the government said. The largest payout ever — $368,124 — was returned to its owner in 2019.

The registry has returned nearly $14 million to more than 8,500 people since it was created in 2008.

Owners have 10 years to claim their lost money.

Albertans can search the unclaimed property registry here.