    • Missing Sherwood Park teen boy found

    An RCMP vehicle in an undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle in an undated file photo.

    The teen missing in Sherwood Park was found safe.

    The 15-year-old disappeared Monday morning and police issued an update early Tuesday morning to say he had been found.

    opinion

    opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?

    Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.

    • 'Total loss' house fire in Lucan

      About 40-50 personnel responded to the fire that started in the basement at 5618 Clandeboye Drive in Lucan while the resident had gone out for coffee.

    • Salt mine security guards on strike

      In Goderich Tuesday morning, 15 security guards that work at the salt mine are on strike. Members of Local 9597-34 of the United Steel Workers union hit the picket line on April 1 at 12:45 a.m.

