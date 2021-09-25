Monument honours Albertans killed by impaired drivers
A new monument was unveiled in Spruce Grove, it’s a tribute to 54 Albertans who were killed by impaired drivers.
The monument is the sixth one of its kind across Canada, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) hopes to have one in every province eventually.
“It’s important to the families who have lost loved ones to impaired driving, it’s important for the community to remember why these names are here and how awful and tragic impaired driving can be,” said Jaymie Lyne Hancock, with MADD Canada.
Each monument has elements of the design unique to each province, added Hancock. The Alberta monument is on the grounds of the Spruce Grove RCMP detachment.
“We’ve left space, unfortunately… my hope is that it doesn’t fill up,” said Hancock. “I hope that we can educate the public, I hope that we can continue encouraging people to choose a safe, sober ride home and that none of these tragedies happen anymore.”
With mandatory alcohol screening rules in effect, police have been taking more impaired drivers off the road, according to Hancock.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
'I'm just so thrilled for him': Friends of Kovrig, Spavor react to release
Those who knew Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor say they are elated now that both Canadians are finally home after being detained in China for more than 1,000 days.
Canada must re-engage on diplomacy with China, but also learn lessons, experts say
While the saga regarding the detainment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor by Chinese authorities may be at an end, the political fallout between the two countries as a result of it remains unclear.
Many Canadians remain detained in China; at least four on death row
While the release of the Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig is reason for celebration, there are many other Canadians still detained in China, with at least four having been sentenced to death.
Huawei executive returns as China releases 2 Canadians
An executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies returned from Canada Saturday night following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadians held by China, potentially bringing closure to a nearly 3-year-long feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington.
Indigenous father and son to walk 1,000 km in honour of residential school victims
A father and son have embarked on a 1,000-kilometre journey, on foot, to retrace the path their ancestors took when they escaped the residential school system and promote accountability of the Catholic Church.
There are new rules for employment insurance. Here's what you need to know
The employment insurance system is set for another round of pandemic-related changes that come into force on Sunday.
Alberta ICU staff say they're strained by rising demand for care, increasing backlash from patients
With Alberta’s health care system now the focus of a military mission, the people who work within it are reaching a breaking point as stress compounds with negative patient interactions.
'Worrying' rise in new COVID-19 cases among children under 10: B.C. data analyst
The demographic makeup of COVID-19 cases in B.C. has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with children under 10 years old now making up the biggest share of confirmed new infections in the province.
Calgary
-
Friends of Spavor and Kovrig overjoyed as '2 Michaels' arrive in Canada
Family members and friends of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the pair landed safely on Canadian soil for the first time in more than 1,000 days.
-
Alta. judge says unvaccinated prospective jurors in sex assault trial will be excused
An Alberta Court of Queen's Bench justice has ruled that prospective jurors in an upcoming sexual assault trial in Calgary will be excused if they're not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'It's a new beginning': Non-profits surprise family with fully-furnished home
A family of eight in now has a fully-furnished home thanks to two non-profits in Calgary, part of the Four Seasons of Hope project.
Saskatoon
-
‘Devastating’: Humboldt Broncos bus crash parent on suspension of organ donation program
Humboldt Broncos bus crash father and organ donor advocate, Toby Boulet, is calling the province suspension of its organ donation program “devastating.”
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations record high seven days in a row; 492 new cases reported
For seven straight days Saskatchewan has reported record high COVID-19 hospitalizations, while also adding 492 new reported cases on Saturday.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations record high seven days in a row; 492 new cases reported
For seven straight days Saskatchewan has reported record high COVID-19 hospitalizations, while also adding 492 new reported cases on Saturday.
-
Electric vehicle event aims to dissolve EV misconceptions
The sixth annual National Drive Electric Week celebration in Regina aimed to dissolve common misconceptions around electric cars and promote their benefits for the environment.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick announces new COVID-19-related death, 61 cases Saturday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19 related death, as well as 61 new cases on Saturday.
-
One new case on Prince Edward Island; residents asked to avoid non-essential travel
Prince Edward Island announced one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.
-
Mixed messaging as Nova Scotia prepares to enter Phase 5 in October
Nova Scotia is scheduled to move into Phase 5 of its recovery plan on October 4 if all goes according to plan.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who was wrongfully jailed in China offers advice to the 2 Michaels upon their return
A B.C. man who was wrongfully jailed in China back in 2014 is offering his advice to Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor upon their return to Canada.
-
B.C. family stranded in Latvia since the start of the pandemic hopes to bring infant son home for medical treatment
When Alexander Krstovic posted the online fundraiser to cover the cost of flying his infant son with complex medical needs from Latvia to Vancouver, he wasn't expecting much. The response he received blew him away.
-
Homicide investigators called to Maple Ridge after early morning truck fire
Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge after a body was discovered inside a burning pickup truck in the city early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Report finds money spent to fix North Bay’s homeless crisis hasn’t alleviated growing problem
Despite nearly $20 million spent over the last five years to solve homeless issues in the North Bay area, a new report finds the funding has not provided many benefits for those experiencing homelessness.
-
See inside buildings you've always wondered about during 'Digital Doors Open Timmins-Porcupine'
Every year, the Ontario Heritage Trust works with communities throughout the province to open up unique and fascinating cultural sites so that the public can explore and learn about the history behind closed doors.
-
Run to honour fallen peace officers returns to Sudbury
Sudbury police officers, retirees, civilians, volunteers, family, and friends took part in a peace officers memorial awareness run on Saturday. The event is part of a national event to honour peace officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba family calling for province to cover life-changing drug
A Manitoba family is advocating for the province to cover a potentially life-changing treatment option for people living with Cystic Fibrosis.
-
Sextortion cases jump by 62 per cent, teen boys biggest target
A disturbing new report shows cases of sextortion have increased by 62 per cent over the last six months, with teen boys being the biggest target.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 clusters announced at schools in Sooke, Comox; now 7 active clusters on Vancouver Island
Two more Vancouver Island schools have been added to the regional health authority's list of COVID-19 clusters.
-
Mail ballots confirm NDP victory in Nanaimo-Ladysmith
Mail ballots in one of British Columbia's most hotly contested ridings have confirmed the loss of one of the Green Party's two incumbent MPs heading into the election, and a victory for the NDP candidate in the riding.
-
Saanich, B.C., senior rides around on scooter playing harmonica to spread joy
John Ryzebol plays for more than just his ever-expanding family (two children, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren). Since the start of the pandemic, he's been taking musical rides around the neighbourhood, playing harmonica from his scooter every day.
Toronto
-
'She's gaining hope again': Ontario provides coverage for costly yet life-saving drug
On Friday, the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that they would now provide coverage for Trikafta, a drug that has been heralded as "golden goose" of cystic fibrosis treatments but can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Guests of Toronto wedding held at multiple locations asked to seek COVID-19 testing, self-isolate
Peel Public Health is asking guests that attended a wedding in the Greater Toronto Area last week to seek testing and self-isolate due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.
Montreal
-
Overnight crimes involving gunfire, assault leave 19-year-old dead, another injured, and two arrested in Montreal
One person has died, injuries are being monitored and bullet casings were found following a slew of what appear to be violent crimes occurring overnight in Montreal.
-
Quebec actor loses Hyundai-Canada spokesman gig after not getting vaccinated
Actor Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge announced Friday that his 12-year relationship with Hyundai-Canada is over in the wake of his decision to wait for approval of a Quebec-made vaccine.
-
Two anti-vax protests in two days, including one at a school, as Quebecers challenge new law
After passage of a new law to limit anti-vax protests, a man picketed Quebec City high-school students anyway, while on Saturday, hundreds of Montrealers protested the new law.
London
-
Mother Nature and police quash Broughdale Ave. street party in London, Ont.
A combination of an afternoon rain, and a heavy police presence limited the amount of party-goers at Western University's Homecoming.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Talbot Street Bridge takes bite out of another truck
The Talbot Street Bridge claimed another victim Friday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
University students gather for homecoming weekend in Waterloo Region
With public safety measures in place, university students in Waterloo Region gathered on Saturday for the first homecoming weekend since 2019.
-
Police identify homicide victim in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police have identified 18-year-old Joshua Bennett from Etobicoke as the man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.
-
Plans for new facility at a local church draw mixed reaction from Cambridge residents
A plan to build a three-story addition to the Preston Church of the Nazarene has drawn mixed reaction from Cambridge residents.