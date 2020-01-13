EDMONTON -- Even fewer buses in the Edmonton region will run Tuesday, when Environment Canada is expecting temperatures to reach -40 C.

The entire province was put under an extreme cold warning Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada is warning a “multi-day episode of very cold wind chills.”

“Frigid temperature are expected to persist of Alberta throughout the week.”

The department issues extreme cold warnings when either the temperature or windchill value is expected to reach -40 C.

As a result, many school divisions have cancelled bus service for Tuesday, Jan. 14.

A list of those that have confirmed cancelled bus service with CTV News Edmonton is below:

The school districts said the schools would be open as normal.