EDMONTON -- Temperatures slid below -20 in Edmonton yesterday and may not get back above -20 until NEXT Sunday or Monday.

Prepare for a solid week of morning temperatures in the -30s and afternoon "highs" in the -25 to -30 range.

Wind doesn't look terribly strong. However, even a 10 to 15 km/h breeze will be enough to give wind chills near -40 at times.

Frost bite will be possible on exposed skin in 10-30 minutes all week.

With wind chills in the -40s, that risk drops to 5-10 minutes.

Although we won't be dealing with that CONSTANTLY, prepare for those conditions when heading out over the next few days.

As we've mentioned a few times, this could be the longest stretch of consecutive days below -20 since 1998.

As for consecutive days with highs below -15, this will be on par with last February's cold spell.

On a positive note, we have some sun in the forecast.

This morning's flurries will push off and we'll get some clearing late today.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly sunny with clouds set to return Thu or Fri.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Snow tapering off midday. Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon.

Temperature steady near -26

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -29

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -33

Afternoon High: -28

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -34

Afternoon High: -27

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -33

Afternoon High: -26

Friday - Cloudy morning. Clearing in afternoon.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -27