EDMONTON -- The critical overland flooding alert in Fort McMurray continues, with new mandatory evacuation orders put in place Monday morning.

Parts of downtown are now closed and there is no access to the city's Lower Townsite.

The alerts began on Sunday with extremely high water levels in the Athabasca and Clearwater Rivers. The Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo put in a number of mandatory evacuation orders as the situation worsened.

According to the municipality, more than 100 people who did not comply with the orders had to be rescued overnight.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Follow mandatory evacuation orders immediately. Overnight we have rescued more than 100 people who did not adhere to these orders. Stay safe, the most up to date information on evacuation orders can be found at https://t.co/g5V1tYBYiz #rmwb #ymm — rmwoodbuffalo (@RMWoodBuffalo) April 27, 2020

There is also a boil water advisory in place for all neighbourhoods north of the Athabasca River bridges.

A secondary state of local emergency was declared on Sunday. The municipality was already under an initial state of local emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wood Buffalo Food Bank, which was experiencing higher than normal demand in recent weeks, is now closed because of flooding.

ATTENTION: We're experiencing flooding at the Food Bank at this time, and we are not allowed access to the building. We are continuing to monitor this situation and will provide updates as they become available. The WBFB will be closed until further notice. Thank you #ymm. — WoodBuffaloFoodBank (@WBFoodBank) April 27, 2020

"It's not good, I can say that much. It's not good," Executive Director Dan Edwards told CTV News Edmonton.

He won't know much food will be lost until he is allowed back in the building. In addition to the flooding in the warehouse, kitchen and front office, the building has been without power since early Monday morning.

"I have freezers, I have lots of food in those freezers," he said. "It's not pleasant when you've got to deal with rotten food that's supposed to be in a fridge or a freezer."

The non-profit organization will not be able to reopen immediately once the flooding subsides. Edwards helped reopen the food bank after the 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray and says it will take some time before they can help people in need of food.

"We don't want to get someone sick by giving them something that was contaminated in any way, shape or form, so we have to go through some processes," he said.

In the meantime, people are being asked to reach out to other local organizations for help.

One Edmonton hotel is offering a 'Compassion Rate' for residents needing somewhere to stay during the emergency.

Helping communities in Northern Alberta dealing with floods, we are offering a Compassion Rate for $99/night. Please call 780.638.6070 #FortMcMurray #edmontonsbesthotels #flooding #Alberta — Courtyard by Marriott Edmonton West (@courtyardyegew) April 27, 2020

APPEAL FOR HELP

“We have requested assistance from the federal government as we face this new crisis,” Don Scott, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said in a social media post Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the federal government was aware of the situation and was looking for ways to help.

“The fact that flooding season and, in due course, forest fire season is coinciding with coronavirus in Canada is posing some special challenges,” she said in Ottawa. “We have been gearing up for those from the outset and this is an issue we are looking at urgently today.”

The municipality also noted in a post on its Facebook page early Monday that areas south of the Athabasca River bridges were not affected at that time.

Scott said Sunday that social-distancing requirements were being followed, and evacuees were being housed in hotel rooms that the municipality pre-booked.

He added that Fort McMurray's population is ready for disasters, such as the wildfire in 2016 that forced an evacuation of the entire city and destroyed 2,400 homes and buildings.

“Because of the oilsands, people are very used to being in a very safety-driven environment. And if there's any place that can face challenges, it's ours,” Scott said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett and the Canadian Press