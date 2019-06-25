More firefighting support arrives from Mexico
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11:03AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 1:17PM MDT
Another 101 firefighters have hit the ground in Alberta to help battle the 20 wildfires burning in provincial forests.
On Tuesday, Alberta Wildfire shared that the group had arrived from Jalisco, Mexico.
They join other crews from across Canada and the U.S. who are helping with the firefighting efforts in northern Alberta.
The biggest fires are the Chuckegg Creek wildfire, near High Level, and the McMillan Wildfire Complex, near Wabasca.
The situation has improved over the last week, with rain and cooler temperatures. Two wildfires are currently listed as out of control and six are being held.
In the social media post, Alberta Wildfire said the extra resources are still needed to help get the upper hand on some of the larger fires.
Jalisco is about 3,600 kilometres south of Edmonton.