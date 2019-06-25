Another 101 firefighters have hit the ground in Alberta to help battle the 20 wildfires burning in provincial forests.

On Tuesday, Alberta Wildfire shared that the group had arrived from Jalisco, Mexico.

101 firefighters and support staff from Jalisco, Mexico have arrived in Alberta to assist in firefighting efforts, as much work remains to be done before some of the bigger wildfires can be classified as under control. We thank them, and all others who have come to help. pic.twitter.com/jmVD3zgaE8 — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) June 25, 2019

They join other crews from across Canada and the U.S. who are helping with the firefighting efforts in northern Alberta.

The biggest fires are the Chuckegg Creek wildfire, near High Level, and the McMillan Wildfire Complex, near Wabasca.

The situation has improved over the last week, with rain and cooler temperatures. Two wildfires are currently listed as out of control and six are being held.

In the social media post, Alberta Wildfire said the extra resources are still needed to help get the upper hand on some of the larger fires.

Jalisco is about 3,600 kilometres south of Edmonton.