EDMONTON -- Anglers have more places to catch fish this year, according to the 2020 Alberta Sportfishing Regulations.

There are new opportunities to fish for trout, walleye, northern pike and yellow perch from lakes and rivers where the populations are sustainable.

The new regulations come into effect on April 1.

“Fishing is an important part of Alberta’s cultural fabric," Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon said in a written release. "I’m very pleased that we were able to identify and offer additional angling and conservation opportunities in most areas of the province for the 2020 season."

The changes were made after public consultations and support Alberta’s Fish Conservation and Management Strategy.

Anglers are asked to maintain physical distancing while sportfishing.

"Even during these trying times, outdoor activities such as fishing are possible provided they are done in the context of the orders and guidelines outlined by Alberta Health during what, at the present time, is a public health emergency,” Alberta Fish and Game Association executive director Delinda Ryerson said.

Albertans can purchase their 2020 fishing licence online.