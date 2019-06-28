EPCOR presented council committee with a plan to reduce the foul odour that often wafts through some Edmonton neighbourhoods.

“I think what EPCOR presented today is certainly a good strategy to reduce the terrible odour that lots of residents in many areas of Edmonton deal with,” said Michael Walters, Ward 10 councillor.

Walters said he’s heard numerous complaints from residents over the years.

“Since I started door-knocking for council in south Edmonton and when people can’t go outside and enjoy summers in their backyards, which is a pretty important part of our summers here in Edmonton, that’s not okay.”

The purpose of The Corrosion and Odour Reduction Strategy is to prevent and control gas released from the sewers.

“When bio-solids, or poopy water, stagnates it stinks and it releases hydrogen sulphide gas,” Walters said. “When it also drops substantially it stinks even worse.”

The plan includes keeping wastewater moving by upgrading pumping stations, adding a chemical treatment and increasing inspections and cleanings.

In the presentation, EPCOR said prevention will also help protect pipes from corrosion.

The goal is to reduce the odour intensity in Steinhauer-Duggan by next year, permanently reducing the smell in problem areas of the city by 2026, and a city-wide reduction by 2031.

It will cost $217.3 million dollars, meaning an increase of about $1.50 per month more for taxpayers.

“If it leads to a significant reduction in stink, that’s definitely money well spent,” said Walters.

Council is expected to approve the rate increase later this year.

With files from Jeremy Thompson…