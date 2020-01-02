EDMONTON -- A new bed and breakfast just outside Edmonton is offering guests a royal experience.

Ryans Castle is now open to the public, after 13 years of construction.

The castle's design and decor was inspired by old-world Europe.

"I tried to go with the medieval, formal look, more of a palace than a typical castle you would see," owner Barbara Ryan told CTV News Channel." I've acquired a lot of antiques and different types of furniture to furnish it over the years."

The unique building includes an indoor private pool, a carriage house and a formal dining hall.

The Royal Queen Isabella Suite can host two adult guests and costs $995 per night.

Ryan said construction is ongoing and she is working on more bedrooms and a wedding venue that will open in 2021.