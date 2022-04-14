More on-demand transit options coming to north Edmonton among spring changes

More neighbourhoods on the north end will be able to use on-demand transit.

The changes to Edmonton Transit Service will be rolled out as part of spring season adjustments that officials say will better meet the needs of riders.

On demand, service will be introduced to 11 new neighbourhoods, including seven in north Edmonton like Balwin, as well as portions of Albany, Elsinore, Klarvatten, Canossa, Rapperswill and Chambery.

Starting April 24, on-demand transit will also be available in Uplands, Stillwater, Glenridding Ravine and Kinglet Gardens.

Stops for on-demand buses will be offered in Cavanagh and Henderson Estates. Riders from Montrose will also be able to travel to and from Belvedere Transit Centre.

ETS says "minor changes" to Capital and Metro Line LRT service will be made to "help trains run more efficiently."

To accommodate changing ridership levels, the city will adjust several bus routes, including Routes 1-100, 101-199, 500-599, 700-799, and 900-999.

For all changes, visit ETS' website.