The Alberta SPCA says they have received so much interest in a number of horses seized in high profile cases that they will be holding an auction to make sure everyone has a fair chance of getting one.

The SPCA says last winter saw a particularly high number of horse seizures in Alberta.

“We’ve certainly had significant horse welfare issues this past season again due to the lack of feed and quality of feed and the high cost of feed,” Terra Johnson, executive director with the Alberta SPCA told CTV News on Friday.

“We have found ourselves in a situation that we had taken in a significant number of hoses into care in excess of 120.”

The horses have been under the care of a veterinarian since the seizures and have been assessed medically and behaviourally and cleared for transport. The level of training of the animals varies from horse to horse.

“Some of the horses are going to have some training some are going to be halter broke some aren’t.”

The SPCA has produced an 11 minute video to showcase the horses that will be up for sale. Johnson says the prices will be enough that they hope only serious buyers will come out.

“The cost of the horse is probably the least expensive item in terms of maintaining a horse. The ongoing costs are significant, and we want people to be informed and educated and understand this is a commitment.”

Proceeds from the auction will go to pay for the care of the horses over the last few months, which Johnson says has been in the tens of thousands of dollars.

“I know there has been some criticisms that people see this as a cash grab but the reality is if we don’t top up our reserves we can’t continue to provide a services.”

The auction will take place on July 6 at 1 p.m. at VJV Westlock, Alberta.

Payment can be made by cash, credit card or debit immediately after sale.

Pickup of the animals will be Saturday after the auction and on Sunday.

The horses up for auction are not the horses seized from Patricia Moore. Peter Hans Spahr, 79 and Linda C. Spahr of Tofield and Tammy M. Thompson, 43, were all charged under the animal protection act with causing an animal to be in distress, failure to provide adequate food and water and failing to provide adequate care when an animal is wounded or injured.

With files from Nicole Weisberg.