EDMONTON -- Ahead of the first stage of the province's reopening in one week, Alberta's top doctor is reminding the public "we still have work to do."

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshwaw reported 10 more deaths, 355 new cases, and a positivity rate of 4.9 per cent on Monday.

There are 566 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 102 of whom are in ICUs.

And although the rate of infections among school-aged minors continue to fall, there are still 298 schools with alerts or outbreaks that account for 701 cases.

"We have reached a place where we should be able to further ease measures on Feb. 8, but we have seen cases fall and rise before," Hinshaw said Monday afternoon. "We all must remain vigilant to be extra careful to keep schools, continuing care facilities and all other settings safe, and to keep our hospitalizations trending downwards. We must all keep doing our part."

VARIANT CASES RISE TO 51

That afternoon, she also revealed the number of COVID-19 variant cases in the province had risen to 51, up from 37 on Friday.

In addition the previous week's one B.1.1.7 (U.K.) case without a travel source, labs have confirmed three more cases between two households.

"We don't know a travel history, and with this new confirmed case result of these three, we will be doing further investigations to determine any sources or linkages," Hinshaw said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come… Our original story follows. ​

Alberta's number of active COVID-19 cases continues to fall.

After nearly 9,000 tests on Saturday, the province reported 461 new cases of the disease on Sunday.

Total active cases dropped by 25 to 7,505.

Hospitalizations fell, too: total hospitalizations by 25 to 561 and ICU admissions by one to 101.

Alberta hasn't had fewer than 100 people in ICUs since Dec. 5.

However, deaths increased by eight to 1,639.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update Monday at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Monday marks exactly one week until the province begins the first of four phases of reopening, with a return to in-person dining and one-on-one personal training sessions.

