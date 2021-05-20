EDMONTON -- An early morning drive-by shooting in southwest Sylvan Lake is under investigation by RCMP.

Police said a small dark car fired “several” shots at a residence at approximately 2:11 a.m. Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident, Mounties said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.