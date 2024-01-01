Mother of boy who survived falling through ice in Morinville asks parents to warn their children

A mother in Morinville, Alta., is calling on parents to remind their children to stay off frozen lakes and ponds.

Allison Zinnick's son Matthew fell through the ice of a storm water pond on Saturday while walking on it with a friend, Jack Schwartz.

Nine-year-old Schwartz's instincts kicked in to help Zinnick, pulling him out.

"He was paddling and paddling trying to survive and not fall under," Schwartz told CTV News Edmonton on Monday, adding he told Zinnick to try to grab onto the ice while he pulled him out.

Allison Zinnick said the incident "would have ended very differently if Matthew was by himself."

"I'm so grateful that Jack was able to get him," she said.

Zinnick said the boys are lucky to have walked away unscathed.

"We want other parents to have a conversation with their kids about just not even going near the water in general," she said.

The Town of Morinville's website tells people to stay off ice on storm water ponds as the ice thickness is unpredictable. It's also something the City of Edmonton warns residents about.

"On a warmer day, obviously water is running through the pipes, so you're getting that current underneath the water so it reduces the thickness of the ice and the whole pond itself," said Ted Vinnick, Matthew's father.

It's been a deadly end to the year in Canada when it comes to thin ice.

Last week, a family of three died after their utility vehicle fell through the ice on a lake near Lac Ste Anne northwes of Edmonton.

In Ottawa, two teens died after falling through the ice on the Rideau River.