EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s public school board will discuss on Tuesday a motion to rename two of its schools, whose namesakes were affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan and racist government policies.

The proposal by trustee Michael Janz suggests the board follows the same process for naming new schools and gathers community feedback on Dan Knott and Oliver Schools.

The first of the two was named after a former Edmonton mayor and labour activist, who supported and saw support from the white supremacist hate group during his bid for city office.

Oliver School was named after former Member of Parliament Frank Oliver, who, during his time as a federal minister, pushed forward policy that permitted the expropriation of Indigenous land, affecting reserves across Canada. He also oversaw the creation of residential schools as Indian Affairs Minister.

“Imagine being a Black teacher sent to teach and asked to wear a school T-shirt with the name of a man who was an enthusiastic enabler of the KKK… Imagine being an Indigenous student studying in a school venerating a man who did not believe that you were worthy of education,” reads the motion sitting before Edmonton Public Schools Board.

“In both of these examples, imagine being the student who looks up at their Principal, Superintendent, and Board of Trustees and seeing them continuing to believe that Dan Knott or Frank Oliver remain worthy of celebrating.”

Janz calls the naming of a school the highest honour the board can give, and worthy of reconsideration given the board’s commitment to reconciliation and inclusion.

The changes have been called for by local community groups, including the Oliver Community League and an Indigenous teen and student who has collected 7,800 of 10,000 signatures to remove the reference to Knott from her school’s name.

EPSB is also set to receive more information on the recently paused school resource officer program.

The board announced on the second day of classes it was suspending the initiative, operated in partnership with Edmonton Police Service, pending a review.

For the 2020-21 school year, an interim model designed at the onset of COVID-19 in Alberta will be used instead. Constables specializing in dealing with youth will no longer be stationed at public schools, but available through dispatch.

The SRO program has been used in Edmonton public and Catholic schools since 1979 but was never reviewed, according to board officials.

Through an agreement with EPS, EPSB pays 50 per cent of the cost of each officer for the 10 months of a school year. The annual cost of the program for the school division is $1.2 million.