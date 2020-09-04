EDMONTON -- On the second day of classes, Edmonton Public Schools announced school resource officers would not be in its hallways for the 2020-21 school year.

Board chair Trisha Estabrooks and superintendent Darrel Robertson made the announcement Friday morning, revealing also that a replacement program would be used while the SRO initiative was reviewed by an independent party.

The new program will be called the Youth Enhanced Deployment Model and will use Edmonton Police Service officers who have community policing duties and are trained to respond to calls involving young people.

They will not be assigned or based in any of Edmonton’s public schools, Estabrooks told media.

“It’s really important for us in the school division that we made this decision now so the schools and principals can have the certainty about how they will be supported as the school year gets underway.”

A plan for the 2021-22 school year will be decided after the SRO review is finished.

The board was set to continue discussion about the subject Sept. 8, months after what Estabrooks called “difficult but I would say really important and, quite frankly, really necessary conversations” about police officers in Edmonton’s public schools.

At the end of June, a motion to reopen the board’s discussion to suspend the SRO program was defeated.

Estabrooks advocated for continued debate after the board voted one week earlier not to suspend the program.

The first round of discussion saw one trustee resign after her comments about refugee students were denounced as racist.

Police officers known as school resource officers have been in the capital city’s public schools for more than 40 years.

The renewed look at their efficacy was motivated by similar discussions happening in City Hall over defunding Edmonton Police Service.

