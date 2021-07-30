EDMONTON -- Red Deer RCMP are looking for the person responsible for the assault of a 60-year-old man found with serious injuries at a Red Deer park.

Mounties received a report of an aggravated assault in a park next to Papa Baldy’s Pizza on 50 Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

The victim was found by pedestrians on a park path with severe injuries to his head and chest and remains in hospital in serious condition, police said.

It is unknown who the attacker was or where exactly the assault took place, according to RCMP.

Red Deer RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday.