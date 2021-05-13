EDMONTON -- Alberta RCMP are investigating whether images they say have been circulating on social media are a credible threat to Mounties.

Police say the images show RCMP vehicles and members in the crosshairs of a rifle scope during last weekend's rally at the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alta.

RCMP are working to determine whether the images can be considered an act to intimidate members on scene.

Four people were reportedly ticketed after hundreds attended the anti-lockdown rally in the hamlet on Saturday.

Mounties are asking for anyone with information about the images to contact the Alberta RCMP’s Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit at 780-890-2645.