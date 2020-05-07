EDMONTON -- Investigators hope to track down dash-cam footage of a dramatic police chase that ended in a man being fatally shot by officers near Leduc on Wednesday.

The RCMP Serious Crimes unit is specifically asking for drivers to come forward who may have captured a black, four-door BMW sedan between 8:15-9:45 a.m.

The BMW was seen in the Town of Blackfalds, Highway 2A between Blackfalds and Lacombe and Highway 2 (the QEII) between Lacombe and Leduc.

Those with footage are asked to provide it to Blackfalds RCMP on a USB stick.

The rampage began Wednesday morning with a gun complaint centering on a Blackfalds home.

RCMP said when they arrived, officers were shot at and a woman in the area and not connected to the home was struck by a stray bullet.

The shooter fled north on the QEII, prompting Mounties to use a spike strip to slow him down.

RCMP tell me the 27-year-old man fatally shot by police after the chase was not known to them prior to the incident. — Dan Grummett (@DGrummettCTV) May 7, 2020

Police said when the car stopped, a confrontation ensued that resulted in the 27-year-old man's death.

A Mountie was also seriously injured in the confrontation.

Because it was a police shooting, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, is now looking into the series of events.