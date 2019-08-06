Mounties in Edmonton are warning that late summer months are prime time for vehicle theft.

Police say August of 2018 was the busiest month for thefts of and thefts from vehicles in Alberta. From June 1 to Aug. 30 last year 3,200 vehicles were reported stolen and there were 3,600 reports of items being taken from vehicles, according to a RCMP release.

Mounties remind drivers to take basic precautions to reduce their risk of becoming a victim:

Remove keys and valuables and lock vehicle

Use a steering wheel lock

Close windows, even in hot weather

Lock your garage and disable power to the garage door if leaving for an extended time period

Police ask you to report all thefts to them, even if it's not of a major item, saying it can help them with current investigations and assist in the planning of future patrols.