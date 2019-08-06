Mounties warn August is the busiest time for car thieves
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 10:08AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 10:11AM MDT
Mounties in Edmonton are warning that late summer months are prime time for vehicle theft.
Police say August of 2018 was the busiest month for thefts of and thefts from vehicles in Alberta. From June 1 to Aug. 30 last year 3,200 vehicles were reported stolen and there were 3,600 reports of items being taken from vehicles, according to a RCMP release.
Mounties remind drivers to take basic precautions to reduce their risk of becoming a victim:
- Remove keys and valuables and lock vehicle
- Use a steering wheel lock
- Close windows, even in hot weather
- Lock your garage and disable power to the garage door if leaving for an extended time period
Police ask you to report all thefts to them, even if it's not of a major item, saying it can help them with current investigations and assist in the planning of future patrols.