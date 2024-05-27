Multiple businesses damaged in fire in Mill Woods strip mall

At least four businesses were damaged in a fire in Knotwood Monday morning.

The blaze at a strip mall at 1079 Knottwood Road in Mill Woods was reported around 2:40 a.m.

After the first fire crews arrived, they called a second alarm.

The flames were under control by 3:30 a.m. but five crews were still at the scene at 5:45 a.m.

Three businesses sustained visible damage: Hamud Halal Meat and Grocery, Blasters Ice Creams and Cakes, and Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy.

The owner of a bakery said his shop sustained smoke damage but is otherwise OK and he planned to open on Wednesday.

No one was hurt. No one was in the building when the fire broke out.

Officials did not know what caused the fire or the damage estimate yet.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein